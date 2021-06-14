Match skills with local celebrities while helping cancer patients in need.

Tickets are on sale now for Game On Against Cancer, an event featuring games, music, food, beverages and a silent auction. The annual fundraiser benefiting Thompson Cancer Survival Center, a member of Covenant Health, will take place 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 25, at The Wakefield Corporation.

Erin Wakefield, CEO of The Wakefield Corporation and 2021 Game On Against Cancer committee chair, said she lost her father to cancer five years ago. To honor his legacy she services as a member of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center Foundation board of directors. “Cancer has touched all of our lives in some way and I want to do my part to help those battling the disease here in East Tennessee.”

Attendees can challenge friends or a favorite local celebrity to a game of table tennis, billiards, air hockey, darts, shuffleboard, corn hole or blackjack. A list of local celebrities planning to attend is available here.

Event organizers are committed to making the event an enjoyable and safe environment. To better accommodate social distancing as a Covid-19 safety measure, the event will be held outdoors. The Wakefield Corporation’s corporate office offers plenty of room for outside activities and a large warehouse with open doors for increased airflow.

Funds raised from the event will go toward the Thompson Cares Fund, which supports cancer patients in need of financial assistance during their treatment. Direct patient support is available and accessible to Thompson patients and their families throughout the East Tennessee region. In 2020, the Thompson Cares Fund distributed nearly $71,800 to help patients with housing, transportation, insurance, medication and medical supplies so they could continue receiving cancer treatments.

Admission is $50 per person and includes unlimited game play, one celebrity match game token, one food ticket and one wine/beer ticket. There is a special date night package for two and additional celebrity matches can be bought for $10.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit GameOnAgainstCancer.org or call 865-531-5226.