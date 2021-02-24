Fulton students’ artwork featured in KAT marketing

When the City of Knoxville, Knoxville Area Transit and Knox County Schools announced the new Youth Freedom Pass, the initiative’s marketing campaign got an assist from two students at Fulton High School.

Jude Pollard and Iyana Jones are members of the FHS Comic and Manga Club, and their original artwork is featured in a promotional poster that is now on display at district schools and the Knoxville Station Transit Center.

Thanks to Jude and Iyana for sharing their talents and to Fulton teacher Sandra Campbell for her support! For more information about the Youth Freedom Pass, which allows students in Grades 6-12 to ride KAT buses for free, go here.

Our “Skates and Plates” fundraiser, hosted by Partners In Education Foundation and featuring members of the Knoxville Ice Bears, was a great success! The virtual event took place on Thursday morning, and more than $10,000 has been raised to support students, teachers and schools. But it’s not too late to participate! Please go here if you’d like to make a donation.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes this blog, Hall Pass, for the KCS website.