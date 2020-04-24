Free testing, Pilot donation

The Knox County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Saturday (4/25) at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum parking facility. The Tennessee National Guard has offered staffing assistance, and the Tennessee Department of Health has provided testing supplies.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs thanked all involved. “Accessibility for everyone is key, and in the coming days and weeks we expect to provide more and more testing opportunities for our residents.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon urged residents to attend. “There are no commercial urgent care centers offering tests in East Knoxville, so the city is pleased to be able to make the Civic Coliseum parking facility available.”

KCHD will test anyone with concerns about their health at the facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last. The public can drive through or walk up to get tested. Appointments are not required.

Individuals should bring photo identification, if available. KCHD team members will collect nasal swab specimens and notify patients as soon as results are available. The timing of results is dependent upon the volume of samples received by the lab. While labs are working to increase turnaround time, results are typically available between three and five days.

For additional questions, KCHD’s information line number is 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 pm., Saturday and Sunday. Additional information about COVID-19, including Knox County’s current case count, local data, and what everyone can do to protect themselves, can be found on KCHD website. The CDC website is also a resource for the public.

Gov. Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding COVID-19 relief. Gov. Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live this week Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. CDT here. Gov. Lee has also established a website specific to COVID-19 updates which can be found here.

Pilot Company is donating $225,000 to East Tennessee nonprofit organizations in response to immediate community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used to provide direct support and essential resources to community members, professional drivers and frontline workers most in need of financial relief and necessities such as food and childcare, through the organizations that serve them.

Headquartered in Knoxville, St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) assists professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury causes them to be out of work, the instances of which could increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional drivers needing assistance from SCF can apply at truckersfund.org/application.

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. The centers are currently closed, but county Mayor Glenn Jacobs said parking is allowed if no one gets out of their vehicle. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Check here for details.

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of KnoxTNToday.com.