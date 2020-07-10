Free concerts Saturday in Halls and The Cove at Concord Park

This weekend we kick off the Second Saturday Concert Series at the Cove at Concord Park and – for the first time – Clayton Park in Halls.

“This is one of our biggest events of the summer and we’re excited that we can bring it back again this year,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Folks come from across the region to listen to music, have a picnic and check out our parks, which are some of the nicest places in the area.”

The Cove will host Rockin Fellerz, a Knoxville-based band that plays mostly ’80s-classic rock with a little country and modern rock thrown in.

Clayton Park will feature Davis Mitchell, a Knoxville singer-songwriter, worship leader and recording artist. He plays anything from acoustic to “full blown face melting funk/rock.”

The free concerts are held from 6-8 p.m. July through September on the second Saturday of each month. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food. Alcohol is not allowed. Knox County Parks & Rec staff will oversee the events.

The dates and bands for summer 2020 are:

July 11: Rockin Fellerz (The Cove) and Davis Mitchell (Clayton Park)

8: Left Foot Dave and the Magic Hats (The Cove) and Wild Blue Yonder (Clayton Park)

12: Kudzu (The Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

The county moved the June concert to September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month the Health Board opted to follow the state’s re-opening plan, which allowed gathers of more than 50 outdoors. Under the state’s proposed guidelines for live events outside, singers must stay 15 feet from the audience and crowds can gather in groups of six but must remain six feet apart from others.

The Cove, located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive, is the county’s most visited park. It features a number of summertime amenities, including a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail and fishing areas. RiverSports rents canoes and kayaks on-site. Clayton Park, located at 7347 Norris Freeway, includes a pavilion, grills, walking trail and playground.

If any concert has to be canceled because of the weather, the county will post a notification to the Parks and Rec Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/knoxcountyparks/ and the Park’s Twitter page https://twitter.com/knoxcountyparks.

Also at Parks & Rec:

Our crews spent time this week repairing a major leak at Powell Station Park that closed the splash pad for about a day

The recreation side of the department recruited a girls fastpitch softball tournament at the SportPark in Karns

Maloney Road Park in South Knox County will be closed for a couple of days as work begins on the Knox-Blount Greenway.

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.

