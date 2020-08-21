Fixing dog park, playgrounds

A big shout out to our Parks and Recreation crews!

Earlier this week, one group fixed the irrigation system in the pond at the Emma Jane Walker Memorial Dog Park.

Doing it wasn’t easy as some of the workers had to wade chest high into the water to replace the pump. The park was closed for a day or so, but everything is up and running again.

In addition, we had staff at the Carl Cowan Park splashpad, which was damaged from lightning during a storm earlier this week. Once again, though, everything is up and running!

Another crew spent some time at Powell Station Park, removing the playground’s surface. Next week, the group will replace it. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs set aside enough money in this year’s budget to replace at least six – possibly more – surfaces, said Paul White, the senior director of Parks and Recreation. The plan is to resurface as many playgrounds as possible each year. In addition, older playgrounds with mulch will eventually be resurfaced as well.

Please note, however, as of now all playgrounds are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per orders from the county’s board of health.

Last week, a crew began putting in place a new weigh-in station at John Tarleton Park for the football players. This week, the crew poured concrete, so we hope to have it complete by next week. The new station will allow for a more efficient process and enable everyone to correctly maintain physical distancing.

I know we keep teasing this, but next week – next Friday to be exact – we will have a major announcement about Beaver Creek.

In other news, here are some highlights from the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department:

Wynrush Circle – pipe end repair with CMP Pipe

Harrell Road – roadway repair and resurfacing

Bell’s Campground Road – stormwater swale installation

Other news

City extends time at outdoor pools: Ed Cothren Pool, 1737 Reynolds St., is open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays through Monday, Aug. 24, then switches to weekends-only for the two weeks through Labor Day.

Inskip Pool, 4204 Bruhin Rd., also is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Starting Aug. 24, Inskip Pool will offer swimming on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

“We’re extending the pool season, because we understand that many families’ schedules and needs are different this year,” said Sheryl Ely, director of Parks and Recreation.

RiverSports has re-opened its Cedar Bluff store, 9292 Kingston Pike, and The Climbing Center on Sutherland Ave. is open by reservation for up to six people. Two-hour time blocks are from noon to 2, 2-4 or 4-6 p.m. Various floats and paddles are scheduled including Seven Islands, Holston River, Kayak 101 at The Cover. Info here.

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.