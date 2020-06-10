Fitness Studio 111 celebrates seven years in business

A downtown business is overcoming recession and pandemic to reach a milestone. Roderick Haynes, owner/manager of Fitness Studio 111, is celebrating seven years in business.

Haynes, a credentialed and experienced strength and conditioning specialist (National Strength and Conditioning Association), says programs there are customized to the needs and goals of each client.

Fitness Studio 111 is available only by appointment and clients work out with the supervision of a trainer. It offers a huge variety of training equipment and an affordable hourly (or semi-hourly) rate. Staff recommends a minimum of two visits per week to achieve improvement.

The studio is located at 111 N. Central Street. Learn more on Facebook or Instagram: @fitnessstudio111, Twitter: @FSoneEleven, or simply phone 865-296-3390.

Jennifer Holder, owner of Pirate Girl PR, provided this information about Fitness Studio 111.