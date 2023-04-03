First-quarter celebrations at Covenant Health

Recently I’ve had the pleasure of participating in four celebrations to mark important milestones in Covenant Health’s mission to serve our communities by improving the quality of life through better health:

Last year Covenant Health announced a land donation to the state of Tennessee for construction of a new Knox Regional Health Science and Simulation Center. This center will become a joint home for healthcare education programs at Roane State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology. Our 10-acre gift of land is located directly across Sherrill Boulevard from Parkwest Medical Center.

On January 27, Covenant Health joined the two colleges for a media event commemorating the signing of the land transfer for the center. This is an exciting investment in preparing the healthcare professionals of the future – in addition to an innovative simulation center for clinical education, the facility will include education programs for nursing, EMS, respiratory therapy, surgical technology, phlebotomy and other areas. Groundbreaking will be scheduled soon with a planned opening date in 2025. You can learn more about the project here.

On February 15, we held two ribbon-cutting celebrations: one for the newly renovated Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital Fort Sanders and one for the new Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital West on the Fort Sanders West campus. These hospitals are joint ventures with Encompass Health, and representatives from both organizations were on hand to celebrate the day alongside elected officials, Covenant Health board members and leaders, project leaders, community leaders and members of our caregiving teams.

Since its opening in 1978, the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center has provided expert, compassionate care to thousands of patients who have experienced stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and other disabling conditions. Our partnership with Encompass Health will continue that legacy with the opening of these two outstanding facilities and through the excellent care teams at both locations. Please read more about the celebrations here.

Most recently, on March 3, we held a ribbon-cutting celebration for Covenant Health South, our newest location, which will provide a variety of medical services in South Knox County. Our guests included elected officials, Covenant Health board members and leaders, and other invitees representing South Knoxville communities.

Covenant Health South will offer primary care, heart care, women’s care, nephrology, imaging, physical therapy and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. We are especially excited to be opening our first urgent care center at Covenant Health South. Urgent care is an important service because it broadens access to healthcare, allowing people to receive care when and where they need it most. Covenant Health South will open in phases over the next few months. Learn more here.

We’re truly honored by the celebrations at these new facilities. They will help Covenant Health continue providing the right care in the right place at the right time for our patients, families, and the communities we serve.

Jim VanderSteeg is president and CEO of Covenant Health.