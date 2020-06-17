First aid essentials for your car or purse

With summer underway, more of us are likely to start spending more time outdoors. That leaves us all more susceptible to summertime injuries like bites, stings, cuts and scrapes. It is a good idea to visit your local pharmacy and put together a portable first aid kit that you can keep in your car or purse for use on the go.

You will need:

Tweezers: One of the most essential items you will want in your first aid kit if you intend to spend some time outdoors this summer is a pair of tweezers. Clean tweezers are the easiest and safest way to remove ticks and splinters. Don’t forget – you should sanitize the tweezers with alcohol before and after each use. Tweezers and alcohol can be picked up at your local pharmacy.

Hydrocortisone Cream: Another great addition to your portable first aid kit is a small tube of 1% hydrocortisone cream. This is a topical steroid cream that can offer relief from itching and inflammation. It is a great option for treating bites and stings on the go. Ask your local pharmacy for a tube – it is available over the counter.

Hand Sanitizer: Now more than ever, we are all being hyper-vigilant when it comes to handwashing. It is particularly important to make sure you have clean hands when dealing with an open wound. However, when you are out and about it is not always possible to wash up with soap and water. That is why your first aid kit must be stocked with hand sanitizer or alcohol wipes. It is also wise to include a few pairs of gloves as well.

Over-The-Counter Pain Relief: A good portable first aid kit should also include a selection of over-the-counter pain relief to help with pain and fever. Aspirin, Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen are great choices, but make sure you remember that aspirin is not suitable for anyone under the age of 18.

Wound Dressings: No first aid kit would be complete without a selection of dressings for any wounds that are sustained. Include some gauze in various sizes, tape, band aids and adhesive bandages. You may also want to include a sling and perhaps some antiseptic wipes or a saline solution to clean wounds.

Ask your local pharmacy for advice on what to include in your kit. Other items you might want to include are sunscreen, allergy medications and spares of regular medication the family takes.

Dwight Disney is owner/pharmacist of Vaughn Pharmacy in Powell. Info: hello@vaughnpharmacy.com or 865-947-1581.