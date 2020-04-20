FHS staff sends message of hope to students

Farragut High School math teacher Emily Brandel misses her students and worries about how they’re doing during the COVID-19 epidemic. When she saw a video created by staff members of her alma mater, Walker Valley High School in Cleveland, Tennessee, she was inspired.

“During COVID, kids are really isolated. I thought we could send a message that we really miss them!”

The result of Brandel’s concern is a 22-minute love note from 72 FHS staff members. The video can be seen here.

She didn’t provide much direction when she sent out the call for videos and photos. She told staff to use whatever technology they had available and whatever signs or props they wanted. Several used signs to convey personal messages to students, and some of those said they couldn’t speak without crying, she says.

Knox County Schools announced last week that the school year would end early based on Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation.

Brandel said it was emotional for her to see the individual videos as they were uploaded to a Google drive because they really showcase the teachers’ personalities. Children and pets are featured, along with advice for students to get outside and learn every day. Spanish teacher Allison Maldonado shares Spanish pointers with a giant, inflated llama on her shoulder, and physics teacher Matthew Milligan has a humorous message of hope that ends with a song.

The video illustrates how many teachers feel about the abrupt end of the school year. Brandel admits that the first week of quarantine was nice. Since it was the week before spring break, it seemed like an extended vacation. After that, she felt like part of her identity was missing.

“For us, normalcy is being around kids, loving on them,” she says.

There have been a lot of changes at Farragut High School since John Bartlett was named principal just before the school year began. She thinks the challenges the school has faced have brought the staff together. The students have noticed, and it makes them feel more comfortable, she says.

“We care about them as people. The kids really feel welcomed at Farragut High School this year.”

Brandel, who teaches algebra and is the robotics team mentor, met with other FHS math teachers online last week to begin mapping out a plan for catching students up when they come back to school in the fall. Even if it takes extra work, she thinks students will feel differently about school when they return.

“I feel like a lot of kids will appreciate school more. They realize how much of a backbone we are for them.”

Town of Farragut public relations and marketing coordinator Wendy Smil is your reliable Farragut Insider.