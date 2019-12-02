Festival of Lights at Concord Park

Knox County’s 21st annual Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park kicks off today (12/2) with Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosting a meet and greet and passing out free candy “Kanes.”

The family-friendly event starts today at 6:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. The Cove is located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive.

This will be the first time ever that the event is held for the entire month of December.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, runs from 6-9 p.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 31, excluding Christmas Day.

The event is showcased by an illuminated three-quarter-mile greenway trail that features a sparkling light display coordinated to music and a number of fire pits. Pets on leashes are welcome.

In addition, the event plans to have a vendor onsite most nights with hot drinks. Santa Claus also will be there on Fridays, Saturdays and when available on other nights throughout the week.

The park staff at The Cove does all the decorating, which includes placing displays and adding thousands of lights to the trees.

Although the event is free, Knox County will collect non-perishable food items for The Love Kitchen. This nonprofit provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages to the homebound, homeless and unemployed.

The 2019 Holiday Festival of Lights is sponsored by B97.5, the Knox County Mayor’s Office and Knox County Parks & Recreation.

Mike Donila is deputy director for Knox County Parks & Recreation.