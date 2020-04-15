Farragut launches construction on McFee Park, Phase 3

Merit Construction has begun Phase 3 construction at McFee Park, 917 McFee Road, in Farragut. The project is expected to be completed in late summer 2021. More information about the project is here.

Construction is not expected to impact park use in the near future, but use of the park’s large pavilion may be interrupted later in the project.

McFee Park is a 51+ acre site with approximately 35 acres left for future development. Phase 1 construction included a restroom/storage building, entrance drive, lighted parking, lighted rectangular and practice fields and a walking trail. Phase 2 construction included a splash pad, lighted playground, two large pavilions, lighted parking, restroom/storage building and additional walking trails. The original splashpad was replaced and enlarged in 2015.

Phase 3 will include mass grading of the site; road connection from the current road to a new entrance on McFee Road; site utility systems (water, sewer and underground electric) for the entire project including stubouts for work in future phases; stormwater systems for project including stubouts for work in future phases; four lighted tennis/pickleball courts, one full size basketball court with a tennis hitting wall, restroom/small pavilion; tennis complex parking lot and associate parking lot lighting; great lawn; and the walking trail loop around the great lawn along with associated lighting.

Wendy Smith is marketing and public relations coordinator for the town of Farragut.