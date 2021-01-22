Farmers Market open through winter

Jay FitzAnderson, Food

There are two ways to shop the Oak Ridge Farmers Market:


Indoors – Open every Saturday through March 27 (except Dec. 26), 9 a.m. to noon at St. Mary’s School gym, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge. Masks are required in the building.

Drive-by – Order by Thursday noon and pick up on Saturday at the Winter Farmers Market in Market-To-Go.

Abercrombie Hot Peppers is a new vendor in Oak Ridge, both in-person and online.

What’s in season: Arugula, Beets, Bok Choy, Brussels SproutsCabbageCarrotsCollard GreensGarlic, Green Onions, KaleLeeksMushroomsOnionsParsnipsPotatoesRadishesRutabagas, Salad Greens, Spinach, Spring Onions, Sprouts, Sweet PotatoesSwiss ChardTurnipsWinter Squash

