Farmers Market open through winter

There are two ways to shop the Oak Ridge Farmers Market:

Indoors – Open every Saturday through March 27 (except Dec. 26), 9 a.m. to noon at St. Mary’s School gym, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge. Masks are required in the building.

Drive-by – Order by Thursday noon and pick up on Saturday at the Winter Farmers Market in Market-To-Go.

Abercrombie Hot Peppers is a new vendor in Oak Ridge, both in-person and online.

What’s in season: Arugula, Beets, Bok Choy, Brussels Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Collard Greens, Garlic, Green Onions, Kale, Leeks, Mushrooms, Onions, Parsnips, Potatoes, Radishes, Rutabagas, Salad Greens, Spinach, Spring Onions, Sprouts, Sweet Potatoes, Swiss Chard, Turnips, Winter Squash

Check the list at right for information on the Farmers Market in your neighborhood. And if someone wants to add or change the list, please email news@KnoxTNToday.com.