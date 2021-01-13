Explore Camp Tanasi in winter

Join the Girl Scouts on Saturday, Jan. 23, to visit Camp Tanasi in all its wintry wonder. Meet the summer camp director, make a winter craft, take a hike, and drink hot cocoa. Social distancing is easy on the beautiful and spacious property. In addition, to keep everyone safe, masks will be required when unable to stay more than six feet away from non-household attendees and is highly encouraged otherwise. Cost is $5 per girl and adult. Camp Tanasi is located at 123 Dark Hollow Rd North in Andersonville. The event is from 1-4 p.m., and registration can be found here. Call 800-474-1912 or email info@girlscoutcsa.org for more information.

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has nearly 15,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, go here or call 800-474-1912.

Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.