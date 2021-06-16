Emerald Youth posts jobs

Emerald Youth Foundation (EYF) is seeking applicants to fill approximately 25 paid, part-time roles within the organization through its AmeriCorps program, as well as a handful of other key positions. EYF is a faith-based non-profit nearly three decades old which serves young people in the heart of the city.

Part-time opportunities are available for the fall, and the organization is seeking individuals who desire to serve others. Available positions include those who will serve directly with young people, as well as in supporting roles. Interested applicants should apply immediately, as the organization is looking to fill all vacancies right away. While the roles are seasonal, they can be extended past the fall. A listing for full-time roles is also available.

We believe every child in every neighborhood deserves the opportunity for a full life. For that to become a reality, we are looking for applicants and co-laborers who align to our organization’s values and mission, and we are excited to offer these positions to the community.

To view the full list of vacant positions and apply, interested candidates should go here and click “Get Involved.”

Every year, EYF serves more than 3,000 children, teens and young adults in the heart of Knoxville through faith, learning and health programs. Learn more here.

John Crooks is director of communications for Emerald Youth Foundation.