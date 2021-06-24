Elegant Elephants march at Zoofari

Our bankers got a taste of Havana without leaving the city. First Horizon proudly sponsored Zoo Knoxville Havana Nights, themed Zoofari, featuring Miguel the Cuban Crocodile and the parrot Einstein.

Zoo Knoxville survived the pandemic, feeding the animals while losing much-needed income from visitors. The Knoxville business community rallied to boost this year’s Zoofari. Zoo Knoxville is a major tourist draw and an asset to Knoxville. We were happy to support at the “elegant elephants” level.

Sharon Moore, director of development at Zoo Knoxville, said: “Zoofari raised over $1 million this year, a new milestone for us.

“Zoo Knoxville works every day to be among the best zoos in the country and to be part of something bigger in wildlife conservation, but we can’t do it alone. We are extremely grateful to our generous sponsors and guests for supporting our mission to save animals from extinction, educate guests about how to take action and inspire the next generation of conservationists. They are all keepers of Zoo Knoxville.”

Serving our communities: Supporting our communities has been part of how we define our company since the 1800’s, when a lone bookkeeper, Charles Q. Harris, single-handedly kept our bank open to serve customers and distribute relief funds during the Yellow Fever epidemic in Memphis.

Today we reflect that tradition through our employee volunteer program, encouraging employees to strengthen our communities by donating time, talent and professional expertise to nonprofit organizations. We offer employees leadership grants and matching gifts through our company’s Foundation to further reward organizations they are involved with.

For more than 150 years we have strengthened communities by collaborating with nonprofit, community development and civic partners to meet community needs, encourage growth and support sustainability.

Another way we support our neighbors is through lending. We are committed to meeting the credit needs of our communities to promote growth and sustainability. We have credit products and services designed with the needs of all consumers, small businesses and community development partners in mind.

Beware of unexpected texts or calls: Fraudsters have ramped up their efforts within the First Horizon footprint. Our clients may be the target of fraud schemes in which you are contacted through phone call, email or text by fraudsters requesting the verification of personal bank information. They may use a telephone number spoofed to appear on caller ID as First Horizon Bank’s legitimate customer service number.

We will never contact you directly and ask for your personal or account information that we already have on file. If you receive a suspicious text or call, you should delete it or hang up immediately, call First Horizon Bank using the customer service number at 800-382-5465, and report any concerns.

Dave Miller is president of the East Tennessee Region, First Horizon Bank.