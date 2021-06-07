Einstein Simplified returns

Comedy improv troupe Einstein Simplified will return to the stage at Scruffy City Hall on Tuesday, June 8, and Tuesdays thereafter. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. Admission is free. Einstein Simplified’s last performance was on March 10, 2020, just days before the pandemic shutdown.

Einstein Simplified was founded in August 1994, and performed weekly (with the exception of Christmas holiday breaks) until the pandemic. Their 25th anniversary show on Aug. 24, 2019, was recorded and is available as a DVD from Amazon.com.