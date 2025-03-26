Looking to fill your baby’s Easter basket with something meaningful? A book is one of the best things you can pick! I’ve rounded up my favorite Easter books for babies. All of these books are meant to grow with your child so that you can read them year after year.

I love a book to mark an occasion, so My First Easter by Tomie Depaola is perfect. Someone gifted us this book on my oldest’s first Easter. At just a few months old, she loved the illustrations. We still read this one every Lent season.

For babies, I love books that bring in a tactile element. That is why we love Where are Baby’s Easter Eggs? by Karen Katz with its lift the flap pages. Another great option is Never Touch a Grumpy Bunny by Rosie Greening that has bumpy silicone touches and funny rhyming words on each page. Who doesn’t love a finger puppet book? Hippity, Hoppity, Little Bunny is the cutest nursery rhyme book and babies and toddlers love the finger puppet bunny.

Most importantly, I want to read Easter books that point little hearts to what Easter is truly about. Holy Week by Danielle Hitchen is part of the Baby Believer series. It teaches emotions through Jesus’ final days on Earth. Good News! It’s Easter by Glenys Nellist tells a story of new beginnings in a playful way and with beautiful illustrations. It ends with the good news of Jesus!

You can find a full list of all my favorite Easter books @booksandsmiles.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.