Filling an Easter basket has become a little over the top for parents everywhere. When did filling Easter baskets become like Christmas morning? Don’t get me wrong; I enjoy the thrill of watching my kids see their baskets when they wake up in the morning, but I also want to make sure the real meaning of Easter is the most important emphasis of the day.

So how do I fulfill the joys of fun Easter traditions while maintaining an emphasis on Jesus’ resurrection? Here are some easy ways to make sure I’m pointing my girls’ hearts to Jesus.

First of all, we read through this Jesus Storybook Bible plan. It follows the chronological order of the days before Jesus’ death through his resurrection. Getting into the Word helps set our hearts and minds on the real meaning of Easter. I also know my girls are learning Biblical truths when we read these same stories year after year. There are also many great Easter devotionals for kids out there you could do! In this season, reading a Bible story each day leading up to Easter feels right for us.

I make sure to have books about Jesus in our Easter book collection. Yes, we have cute and funny books about Easter bunnies too! But I make sure to have a balance of both. One way I’ve built this collection is by giving my girls an Easter book about Jesus each year in their Easter baskets. That’s two books a year we are adding to our collection which adds up over time. If you’re looking for some suggestions, you can find those here.

I love to do a few Easter activities that bring the Easter story to life. One easy and sweet activity is the Jelly Bean prayer. All you need for this is some jelly beans and this jelly bean prayer printable. Each color jelly bean represents a different part of the Easter story. We also make resurrection rolls every year. Not only does this emphasize Jesus’ resurrection, but it’s easy enough to bake with little ones. An added bonus is they taste delicious!! Find the recipe and video here!

Finally, we prioritize church Palm and Easter Sunday. Of course we prioritize church most Sundays, but unless a child is sick, worshipping at church with community is a nonnegotiable. If you’re looking for somewhere to worship this Easter, please come to our church, Cedar Springs Presbyterian. You can find info about all of our services here.

I hope you and your families have a blessed Easter!!

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.