Documentary details Farragut’s history

“The Birth of a Town: The Incorporation of Farragut” documentary detailing the town of Farragut’s 40-year history is available for purchase at the Farragut Community Center (239 Jamestowne Blvd.). DVDs are $10 and Blu-ray discs are $15. Pick up your copy during regular business hours, 8-5 Monday through Friday.

“The Birth of a Town” details the trying times that took Farragut from a vision to a thriving independent municipality including the challenge of incorporation and the process of creating a new municipal government. The documentary includes oral histories from Betty Dick, Jeff Dobson, Bill Hammon, Doug Horne, Eric Johnson, Marianne McGill, Marty Rodgers and Ron Simandl.

The movie was produced by noted documentary filmmaker Keith McDaniel, who also produced “A History of Concord and Farragut” in 2018.