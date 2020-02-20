The city of Knoxville and fellow members of the East Tennessee Purchasing Association will host the second annual Diversity Business Expo on Thursday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St.. Admission is free, and coffee and pastries will be available for purchase from on-site vendor Perk City.

Participants are encouraged to register online at https://2020expo.questionpro.com. If you have questions, contact assistant purchasing agent Pamela Cotham, who heads the city’s Small Business and Diversity Outreach Office, at 865-215-2293 or via email at DiversityBusiness@knoxvilletn.gov.

The Expo will provide the opportunity for minority-owned, women-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned and small businesses – collectively known as Diversity Business Enterprises (DBEs) – to meet directly with decision-makers from area agencies that purchase goods and services ranging from $100 to $25,000.

Requisitioners, p-card holders and warehouse clerks from the following agencies will attend:

Knoxville Police Department

Knoxville Fire Department

City of Knoxville Information Technology

City of Knoxville Fleet Services

City of Knoxville Engineering

City of Knoxville Public Works

City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation

Knox County Government

Blount County Government

Loudon County Government

University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority

Knoxville Utilities Board

Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC)

Knoxville/Knox County Public Building Authority

State of Tennessee GoDBE

Tennessee Board of Regents

Also attending will be representatives from the following small business resource agencies: Knoxville Area Urban League; Tennessee Small Business Development Center; SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) Greater Knoxville Chapter; Knoxville Chamber, Knoxville Entrepreneur Center.

“My goal is to increase the amount of business the city does with DBEs,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Our Small Business and Diversity Outreach Office works with all city departments to increase the percentage of DBEs that respond to bids, and it’s exciting to collaborate with several area agencies that share our mission to be more inclusive in our purchasing process.”

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to attend the expo should contact the city’s ADA coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact Title VI coordinator Tatia M. Harris at 865-215-2831.

Paige M. Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville. Contact her at ptravis@knoxvilletn.gov.