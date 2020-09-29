DAR boosts Nicholas Gibbs homestead

The Emory Road Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Sept. 19 at the Nicholas Gibbs homestead to install six new chapter members.

Chapter Regent Mary Vann announced more than 50 awards received by the chapter and its members at the state DAR conference this summer. These awards highlight the extensive community involvement and volunteer hours provided by chapter members.

Two of the new members installed are descendants of Nicholas Gibbs, a fact which made the meeting’s setting a perfect one. In fact, the Emory Road Chapter boasts quite a few of Gibbs’ descendants in its ranks. Perhaps this connection served as a catalyst for the chapter’s sponsorship of the matching funds Historic Preservation Grant application of the Nicholas Gibbs Historical Society for matching funds to use in the maintenance and repair of the Nicholas Gibbs cabin.

Joe Longmire, president of the Nicholas Gibbs Historical Society, accepted the grant award from Vann. Longmire shared the society’s gratitude and excitement for the assistance in maintaining the cabin. Built in 1793, the cabin has recently required extension of the roof on each end to prevent further water damage, realignment of the leaning chimney, re-chinking between the logs, and replacement of a damaged main support log in the rear of the cabin. Funds from this DAR grant will help secure these needed repairs.

The society recently constructed a covered pavilion at the back of the property that is used for the annual gathering of Nicholas Gibbs descendants each June. Because of COVID-19, this year was the first in more than 50 years that a meeting was not held. While Longmire estimates there are more than 250,000 living descendants of Nicholas Gibbs, the society has approximately 350 on its mailing list and is always excited to welcome new additions. A direct lineal relationship is not required for membership – an interest in history is all that’s needed. Info here.

The covered pavilion is available to rent for parties, showers, meetings and even weddings. The fee for all-day rental is $100 for all gatherings other than weddings which cost $250. Rental includes room for parking up to 40 vehicles, access to the Pavilion’s bathrooms, small kitchen area, and use of 12 tables and 50 folding chairs. Anyone interested in renting or touring the grounds or needing information about joining the Nicholas Gibbs Historical Society can contact Longmire at 865-898-9097.

Robin K. Gresham submitted this story on behalf of the Emory Road DAR.