Crafters return to downtown farmers market

Nourish Knoxville’s farmers market at Mary Costa Plaza, the temporary location for the Market Square Farmers Market during the pandemic, has announced the return of local, artisan craft vendors through the remainder of the 2020 season, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Market shoppers will now not only be able to find a wide variety of locally-grown seasonal produce, meats, eggs, honey products, plants, and prepared foods, but will also be able to shop for artisan crafts such as woodworking, knit & crocheted items, pottery, bath & body products, original art & prints, jewelry and more, says Ellie Moore, markets manager.

“Our community of shoppers played a big role in the return of crafters to the farmers market. Their demonstrated willingness to respect their fellow shoppers and our vendors by following Nourish Knoxville’s comprehensive safe shopping protocols paved the way for the safe reintroduction of craft vendors to our farmers market family.

“We’ve greatly missed our crafting community and are incredibly excited to have them alongside us at the farmers’ market once again. And just in time for the holiday gift-giving season!”

The farmers market at Mary Costa Plaza is open every Wednesday (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) through Nov. 21, then again on Saturdays only, Dec. 5, 12 and 19 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), on Mary Costa Plaza just outside the Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue, Knoxville. Info here.