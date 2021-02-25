Covid bonus for Hillcrest workers

Hillcrest Healthcare has given bonuses to hundreds of employees across its three Knoxville communities in appreciation of their continued dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Hillcrest Healthcare, we work every day to live out our belief that everyone matters, and it all begins with our team of dedicated associates,” said Barry Davis, president and CEO of Hillcrest Healthcare.

“Our associates have gone above and beyond in the past year, being flexible amid constant change during the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to provide more than healthcare – our team conveys compassion, understanding and perseverance at every step and we thank each and every associate.”

Hillcrest Healthcare operates three skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care facilities in Knoxville and is the city’s largest provider of skilled nursing care.

A total of $208,000 was divided among all full-time and part-time employees in the organization with bonus amounts determined based on employment status and seniority.

Hillcrest Healthcare offers a variety of positions across several fields and is accepting applications for its three Knoxville communities at Beverly Park Place, West Hills and Island Home. For more information, and to explore open positions, visit https://www.hillcresthc.com/careers/.

Diana Fisher, BSW, LNHA, is director of business development at Hillcrest Healthcare.