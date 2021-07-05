Covenant Health adds two physicians

Two physicians have joined practices associated with Covenant Health.

LeBron Paige, MD, hast joined Knoxville Neurology Specialists. He is board-certified neurologist and epileptologist (epilepsy specialist).

Dr. Paige brings more than 20 years of medical experience and is collaborating with various staff members at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center to manage the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit. This unit is used to confirm that a person’s seizures are epileptic, determine the type of seizure activity being experienced and identify where in the brain the seizures begin.

Dr. Paige attended medical school at the University of Miami School of Medicine; he did his residency in neurology at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Knoxville Neurology Specialists is located at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, 501 20th Street, Suite 505. For an appointment or more information, call 865-546-0157.

Frederick J. Barry, MD, has joined Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee. He will care for patients at the group’s Athens office.

Dr. Barry joins a team of cardiologists, physician assistants and nurses, who combine more than 35 years of experience treating disorders of the heart. He is board certified in cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Barry attended medical school at Ohio State University College of Medicine; he did his residency in internal medicine at Ohio State and had fellowships in cardiology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta and at Ohio State. The Athens office of Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee is at 1031 W. Madison Ave., Athens. For more information, call 865-373-7100.