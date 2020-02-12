Cookie Creations event ahead

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will host their Central-area Cookie Creations 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Press Room, 730 N Broadway. Girl Scout alumnae, non-Girl Scouts and their significant others are welcomed to attend!

Cookie Creations is an adult evening of food and fun. Enjoy sweet and savory cookie-inspired dishes paired with Tennessee libations from Balter Beerworks, Cade’s Cove Winery, and Sugarlands Distillery. Featured music by The Crawdaddy Jones Trio featuring Michael Crawley. Proceeds will be used to support Girl Scouts and provide life-changing experiences to girls in our community.

GSCSA serves girls in 46 counties from southwest Virginia to northwest Georgia. Girls learn new skills and grow in their confidence by participating in troop activities, badge work and the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Most of their activities and supplies are directly funded by proceeds from the Cookie Program. However, cookie proceeds just aren’t enough, covering only $300 of the $500 needed to provide one girl’s yearly Girl Scout experience. The rest comes from the philanthropic giving by generous community members, such as those who attend our annual Cookie Creations.

If you’re interested in attending Cookie Creations, you can purchase your $75 ticket online here. If you have any questions, please email us here or call 1-800-474-1912, ext. 2007.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to support our programs with a financial donation, you can donate online or send a check to Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, 1567 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37919.

Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.