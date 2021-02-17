CMA seniors on track for associate degrees

Some seniors from Career Magnet Academy have an extra reason to look forward to graduation this year. A dozen dual-enrollment students from CMA are on track to receive associate degrees from Pellissippi State Community College this spring, representing more than 20 percent of the school’s senior class.

Guidance counselor Ann Orpurt said 10 of the students (including one who is not pictured) will start college as juniors, including six who will receive an associate of science degree and four who will receive an associate of arts degree. Two students will receive an associate of applied science degree in welding.

Orpurt said the students each earned more than 60 hours of college credit and also participated in the school’s College Seminar, which prepares them for postsecondary work. “They’re a phenomenal group of kids,” she added.

Congratulations, Grey Wolves!

Picture of the Week

Students from Hardin Valley Academy are presenting two one-act plays this weekend! “The Universal Language” and “Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread” were written by David Ives, and the performances will be streamed online. For ticket information, go here.

KCS Security Division Seeking Feedback

In an effort to continually improve service to students and school communities, the KCS Security Division has created a survey to obtain feedback.

The survey focuses on topics including overall agency performance, citizen recommendations and the work of agency employees. The deadline for completion is Feb. 26, and the survey is available here. Thank you for your participation!

