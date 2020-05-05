City updates: Preservation grants, engineering chief, July 4

Knoxville City Council has approved $642,752 in Historic Preservation Grant awards to support property improvements for four projects. Info here.

Four projects were selected from seven applications, scored by committee for eligibility, cost feasibility, project readiness and community benefit. Selected were:

Tennessee Theatre, 604 S. Gay Street, $210,000

The Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation has embarked on a proposed $6 million project to add additional restrooms and expanded space for rehearsals and educational events by expanding into the upper floors of Mechanics Bank and Trust Company building two doors south at 612 S. Gay Street. The extension will connect the buildings in the back. The city funding will be used for masonry repair, tuckpointing, and window replacement of the historic theater, which first opened as a grand movie palace in 1928.

Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay Street, $32,752

One of the city’s oldest buildings – the Lamar House, constructed in 1817 and home to the Bijou Theatre since 1908 – is receiving repair work on its Cumberland Avenue side. The city grant will cover repairs to the masonry, electrical work and canopies as part of a project estimated at a total of $50,387.

Shanklin Flats, 101-103 E. Fourth Avenue, $200,000

Property owner Robert Aaron Monday is pursuing a $1.5-million project to restore the 12-unit apartment building to its original configuration of six, two-bedroom apartments with front porches. The grant will also go toward replacing the doors and repairing the brickwork.

Lintz Lofts, 428 E. Scott Avenue, $200,000

The development team of Laurence Eaton and Logan Higgins will create 12 new rental units through a $1 million-plus renovation project of this commercial building built in 1927. The grant will support replacement of doors, windows and transoms facing Scott Avenue, as well as new windows on the sides and rear of the building and renovation of the brickwork.

New head for engineering

W. Harold Cannon Jr., president and co-founder of Cannon & Cannon Inc., has been appointed by Mayor Indya Kincannon as the city’s director of engineering.

“Harold is well-respected and accomplished, and he brings a great skillset, work ethic, love of community and team-building leadership style to the city,” Kincannon said.

Cannon is transitioning ownership of the Knoxville consulting engineering company he and his wife, Angie, started 24 years ago; Cannon & Cannon will soon be led by a group of its current employees. Cannon sees public service as a culmination of a career focused on building up Knoxville and helping to design many of its iconic landmarks.

East Tennesseans can see Cannon & Cannon’s handiwork throughout the city and the region. The company was part of the teams that designed Suttree Landing Park and the Clinton Riverwalk; built on or did master plans for the University of Tennessee, Webb School of Knoxville, Christian Academy of Knoxville, and Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church campuses; and helped design numerous large industrial projects, such as the H.T. Hackney Distribution Center.

Cannon says one of his favorite projects was the Tennessean at World’s Fair Park, because it involved transitioning a vacant, obsolete and bland government office building into an elegant hotel and condominium development.

Harold Cannon was born in Nashville but moved to Knoxville with his family in 1974. He graduated from Farragut High School and then earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at UT in 1981. Angie Cannon is a native Knoxvillian.

Before starting Cannon & Cannon, he worked 15 years at Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon as a project manager and vice president. His father, Bill Cannon, was chief engineer for the team that designed the 1982 World’s Fair.

Cannon replaces Jim Hagerman, who retired March 27. He will begin work on June 1.

City cancels big July 4 party

The city has cancelled this year’s Festival on the 4th. The event draws thousands to the World’s Fair Park for music and fireworks. Mayor Kincannon said gatherings of this size would put residents at a greater risk for spreading COVID-19.

The city is currently working on details surrounding a “modified celebration of July 4th” including a neighborhood challenge that will keep the spirit of the holiday alive and provide a sense of togetherness, while making the health and safety of our residents a top priority. More information will be released as specifics are finalized.

