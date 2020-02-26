City Parks and Rec Job Fair

The city of Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department will hold its second annual Job Fair on Sunday, March 8, 2-5 p.m. at the Cal Johnson Recreation Center, 507 Hall of Fame Drive.

In the coming months, Parks and Recreation will hire more than 100 people for a variety of part-time and seasonal positions, including lifeguards, summer camp staff, athletic field maintenance staff, umpires and referees, cashiers and additional positions. The Parks and Recreation Department manages four pools and 13 recreation/community centers and operates numerous sports leagues and recreational activities.

Job fair attendees will be able to interview on-site. Application forms are available here.

Applicants for aquatics positions must be at least 15 years old. Applicants for summer camp staff must be at least 16. Applicants for all additional positions must be at least 18.

“Many summer jobs with Parks and Rec are ideal for young people to get training and job experience that they can build upon,” says Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Aaron Browning.

Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department values a diverse workforce and seeks ways to promote equity and inclusion within the organization. The Parks and Recreation Department encourages candidates with knowledge, ability and experience working with a broad range of individuals and diverse communities.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to attend should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact Title VI Coordinator Tatia M. Harris at 865-215-2831.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 865-215-4311.