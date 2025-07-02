This is your reminder that most learning for kids does not take place during designated learning times. You will likely read about the ““summer slide” and begin to panic or feel shame that you have not spent enough time helping your child academically this summer. But let me remind you, that childhood is the learning.

It’s when you’re playing Chutes & Ladders and your 4-year-old is having to identify the number on the spinner and count with one to one correspondence to move the marker. Meanwhile, your 6-year-old is learning to take turns and lose gracefully.

It’s when you’re reading a bedtime story to your 4-year-old who hears and notices a word for the first time and uses it in the correct context the next day.

It’s when your kids tell you they’re bored, so you tell them to go upstairs to find something to cure the boredom. They stomp up the stairs angrily, and a few minutes later you quietly tip toe up the steps to find your 6-year-old writing notes to her grandmother and your 4-year-old (who you thought at one point, would never love books) has all her stuffed animals lined up, reading to them.

It’s when your kids are outside playing games with all of the imagination in the world. Without adult intervention, they’re taking turns, figuring out conflict and sparking imagination between each other and friends.

It’s when your 6-year-old picks up “More and More” by Emma Dodd to read to you. You tell her you used to read it to her when she was a baby and toddler so she would know how much you loved her. When she finishes reading the book she closes it and says, “Now you’ll know how much I love you.”

These are all small moments that could have gone unnoticed. So, I encourage you today to take the time to notice and savor the small things that are really the big things.

Do I think direct instruction is necessary and important? Absolutely! It has a place for a reason, but I think it’s important for parents to remember that childhood is the learning.

