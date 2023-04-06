Check the action at Pivot Point

Knoxville artist Robert Felker is displaying his “Saints Series” in the second floor Guest Gallery of Pivot Point Fine Art Gallery downtown.

Pivot Point has 33 artists with works on display. See samples of their work here.

The gallery is located at 15 Emory Place off Broadway. Info: 865-248-0050.

Pivot Point will be closed on Easter Sunday, but has extended hours today (04/06) from 1-5 p.m.

The First Friday Master Gallery Reveal features acrylic painter Thyra Moore. Explore her show from 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 7.