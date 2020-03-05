Change Center to host Spring Break Skate Party

The fifth annual Spring Break Skate Party at the Change Center, 201 Harriet Tubman Street, will be Sunday, March 15, from 3-5 p.m. for elementary school children; 5:30-7:30 p.m. for middle school kids; and 8-10 p.m. for high school youth.

The free event is sponsored by Change Center staff, Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation supporters and board members and city of Knoxville staff.

Admission is free, but space is limited due to the rink’s capacity. The café, gift shop and arcade will be open and available to the public.

The event originated in 2016 as Skate for Zae Day, an event that helped the community heal after the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson, who was killed in December 2015 while shielding friends from gang-related gun fire. The event recognizes all victims of gun violence, while engaging young people in free, fun activities at the beginning of spring break.

“I’m excited to continue our partnerships with organizations that encourage a culture of engaging the community and provide resources that offer hope,” said Charles Lomax, city of Knoxville director of community empowerment. “A skate party is a fun way to connect with young people and hear directly from them about ways to prevent youth violence and create long-term success stories.”

Info: 865-951-1567.

