Change Center cancels spring break activities

In the interest of public health and safety, the Change Center is cancelling all spring break activities.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation and are following the lead of city government and recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in cancelling our spring break activities,” said Dr. Nicole Chandler, Change Center executive director. “We want to be mindful of our guests and to do our part to ensure wellness in our facility.”

According to the CDC, these are everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

“The Change Center remains committed to providing a safe space for young people to hang out. We will continue to evaluate future events and consult with the city, Knox County Health Department and the CDC to take measures to keep those utilizing the Change Center healthy,” said Chandler.

Info: www.changecenterknoxville.com.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.