Celebrate the Fourth at Mabry-Hazen House

Mabry-Hazen House is hosting an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 4. Gather to celebrate Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence and community. Enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company and tours of the 1858 house for $12 (includes two drinks from a local brewery). Bring lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on seven acres of greenspace near downtown and right off I-40.

Overlooking downtown Knoxville to the west and the Great Smoky Mountains to south, historic Mabry’s Hill enjoys a spectacular view of the fireworks around the city and county. Take it easy with this laid-back celebration. It is the perfect time to come chill on the hill. Take in the surrounding natural beauty and history while savoring food from food trucks and beer from a local brewery.

There will be several activities for kids and the young at heart including sack races, watermelon seed spitting contests, three-legged races, bocce, croquet, corn hole and more. There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Purchase tickets to join in a cake walk. The historic house museum will open for self-guided tours.

Tickets for those 16 and older are $12 (includes two drink tickets); those 5-15 and members of Mabry-Hazen House are $5; and children under 5 are admitted free. Purchase tickets here. There is a small fee for online purchases. Tickets sell quickly and purchasing them before the event is strongly encouraged. Event will occur rain or shine.

Patrick Hollis is executive director of Mabry-Hazen House