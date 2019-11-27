Can’t wait to skate? Market Square rink opens Friday

Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice opens Friday, Nov. 29, for a full day of skating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Market Square.
Admission, which includes skate rental and unlimited skating time, is $11 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under. Season passes are $50 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under. All tickets and passes are sold at the rink entrance; season passes are available online where buyers can get 10 percent off when purchasing between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.
This year’s mural on the chiller wall is painted by Knoxville artist Megan Lingerfelt, whose local work includes murals in Strong Alley and a Knoxville Piano Project piano. Holidays on Ice is sponsored by Home Federal Bank, Regal, Carvana, Pilot Flying J, WBIR-TV Channel 10, B97.5, Holston Gases and the Knoxville Ice Bears.
Ice Rink hours, Nov. 29 – Dec. 15
- Monday through Thursday: 4-9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-9 p.m.
Extended hours, Dec. 16, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020 (except holidays listed below)
- Monday through Thursday, plus Sunday: 1-9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Special holiday hours:
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 1-10 p.m.
- New Year’s Day: 1-9 p.m.
The rink will be open through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, closed only on Christmas Day and during inclement weather, like heavy rain, as it occurs. Closures will be announced online.
Peppermint Panda will visit throughout the season to skate with guests and pose for photos.
Holidays on Ice theme nights are:
- Monday: Skaters receive $2 off admission with an Ice Bears ticket stub and can skate with Knoxville Ice Bears players and team mascot Chilly Bear on Dec. 2, 9 and 30, 6-8 p.m.
- Tuesday: Ice skate to popular holiday tunes and classic hits from each decade scheduled as follows: Dec. 3: 1950s & 1960s; Dec. 10: 1970s; Dec. 17: 1980s; Dec. 31: All decades
- Wednesday: Skaters wearing Christmas sweaters receive $1 off admission; the most festive skater will win a prize!
- Thursday: Skaters who present a valid college ID will receive $2 off admission
- Friday and Saturday: Disco lights and a mix of music by Knox Vegas DJ
- Sunday: Family Fun Day.
Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville. Reach her at ptravis@knoxvilletn.gov.