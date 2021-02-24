CAK students to play college ball

Christian Academy of Knoxville celebrated four student athletes signing to play at the collegiate level in a ceremony Feb. 17 at the school.

Noah M. Olsen will play football at Berry College. He was a two-year member and starter on the CAK football team, was named All-Region second team twice for 5 Star Preps; and 2020 Knox News All-PrepXtra second team.

Ryan Degges will play baseball at Columbia State. He was a four-year letterman in baseball and football at CAK; two-time state champion in baseball; three-year starter and two-year captain of the football team; member of the National Honor Society.

Ty Nettles will play baseball for Volunteer State. He was a four-year member of the CAK baseball team; two-year starter and two-time state champion.

Tyler Wood will play baseball at Motlow College. He was a three-year member of the CAK baseball team.

Julya Johnson is director of communications for Christian Academy of Knoxville.