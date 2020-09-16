Burlington Commons ahead

Knoxville officials will break ground for the Burlington Commons apartment complex at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4530 Holston Drive. Expected are Mayor Indya Kincannon; Gwen McKenzie, vice mayor and District 6 council member; Becky Wade, city director of Housing and Neighborhood Development; and David Varner, owner of Varner Homes and Development.

Varner Homes and Development is constructing the 50-unit affordable apartment complex. The city has invested $1.47 million from its Affordable Rental Development Fund (ARDF) to the project.

Masks are required, and physical distancing protocols will be maintained.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.