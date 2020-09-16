Burlington Commons ahead

Paige M. TravisInside 640, On the Grow

Burlington Commons is a 51,580 square foot modern LIHTC complex located in Knoxville. It consists of 26 two-bedroom/one-bath units, 20 three-bedroom/two-bath units, 2 one-bedroom/one-bath units, and two studio units. (from website of Varner Homes)

Knoxville officials will break ground for the Burlington Commons apartment complex at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4530 Holston Drive. Expected are Mayor Indya Kincannon; Gwen McKenzie, vice mayor and District 6 council member; Becky Wade, city director of Housing and Neighborhood Development; and David Varner, owner of Varner Homes and Development.


Varner Homes and Development is constructing the 50-unit affordable apartment complex. The city has invested $1.47 million from its Affordable Rental Development Fund (ARDF) to the project.

Masks are required, and physical distancing protocols will be maintained.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *