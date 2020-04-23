Burchett donates $1,000 of Girl Scout cookies

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett has found a way to support Girl Scouts and those on the frontlines by buying $1,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies and donating them to first responders.

Cookie booths were abruptly suspended due to COVID-19 last month, leaving hundreds of thousands of cookies to be sold. They can now be bought digitally and shipped to your doorstep or donated.

Burchett picked up the cookies at Girl Scouts headquarters in Downtown West and dropped the treats off to the Knoxville Fire Department, Rural Metro Fire, and other first responders in Maryville, Alcoa, Lenoir City and Loudon.

“These young ladies are entrepreneurs,” Girl Scout of the Southern Appalachian’s CEO Lynne Fugate said. “They set goals and acquired inventory to sell. It funds all the fun things they want to do and their community service projects. Anything folks can do to help them meet their goals, we would appreciate.”

Burchett challenged other public officials to do the same in supporting local Girl Scouts and those serving the community during a global pandemic.

Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.