Brewer coordinates city’s special events

Kyndra Brewer is the city of Knoxville’s director of special events, appointed last week by Mayor Indya Kincannon. Brewer began her career with the city in February 2005, when she was hired by Mayor Bill Haslam to join the Office of Special Events under the late Mickey Mallonee. She served as deputy director under Judith Foltz, who retired in December.

Brewer has played a formative role in establishing and developing several city events into popular holiday traditions, including the Christmastime Celebration of Lights and Festival on the Fourth – the city’s largest annual event featuring the city’s largest fireworks display.

Even with most events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brewer has utilized her deep network of relationships and experience to help many organizers find alternate ways to celebrate. She has also been working tirelessly to help reschedule events, when possible.

“It’s an honor to work with so many people who love creating special experiences and bringing people together,” Brewer said. “I’m excited to lead this department into a season when we will all be so happy to be together, celebrating something, again.”

Special events office manager Elaine Frank, who joined the department in 2011, will become deputy director.

“Together, Kyndra and Elaine have more than 25 years of experience in coordinating and troubleshooting events all over the city throughout the year,” Kincannon said. “This department accomplishes a remarkable amount of work that benefits thousands of residents.”

The Office of Special Events coordinates upwards of 2,000 events held on City property per year, helping organizers plan and obtain permits to close roads, provide traffic control, schedule fire safety inspections, and serve food and alcohol. It also supports the mayor’s office and other city departments in setting up and assisting with ribbon-cuttings, award and certificate presentations, press conferences and other internal events. The department also coordinates visits from residents of Knoxville’s sister city, Muroran, Japan.

Brewer is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and serves as board secretary for the Southeast Festivals & Events Association. She lives in Blount County with her husband and daughter.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.