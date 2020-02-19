Breaking down the 2019 novel coronavirus

If you’ve watched or read the news lately, you’ve probably heard or seen stories about a novel (new) coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. Since its first detection, tens of thousands of people have been infected in China. Infections are also being reported in an increasing number of other countries, including the United States. Most of these infections are associated with travel to affected areas.

The official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak is COVID-19. In January, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”

We, at the Knox County Health Department, know there are a lot of questions surrounding this virus. While this outbreak is evolving and new information is regularly being updated, we want to share information about COVID-19.

First, it’s important to know that coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some of these viruses are quite common, especially in the winter months. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections – similar to the common cold – which are typically mild. However, rarer forms of coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and COVID-19 can be severe.

So, where did the virus come from? Coronaviruses circulate in animals and sometimes these viruses make the jump from animals to humans. The exact methods of how COVID-19 is transmitted has yet to be determined. But, in general, respiratory viruses are usually transmitted through droplets, when an infected person coughs and/or sneezes or when a person comes into contact with something that has been contaminated with the virus, such as a doorknob.

Symptoms for COVID-19 range from mild to severe. Fever and respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, are some of the common symptoms. Other typical cold symptoms such as runny nose and a sore throat are generally not associated with COVID-19.

The immediate risk of this virus to the American public is believed to be low at this time. People who haven’t traveled to China or haven’t come into contact with a confirmed case of the virus are not at risk. While the risk for contracting COVID-19 in the U.S. is low, it is always important to remember standard hygiene measures, especially this time of year; these include covering your mouth and nose when sneezing/coughing, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, staying home when sick, and washing hands.

As is the case with all infectious disease, our epidemiology and emergency preparedness division utilizes plans, alongside our health care partners, to respond to potential disease threats. KCHD relies on guidance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health. We remain committed to assisting in the public health response. Once again, given that this outbreak is evolving rapidly, what is known about this virus may change. For questions about the coronavirus, call our epidemiology and emergency preparedness department at 855-215-5093. For the latest information from the CDC, including case counts, visit their website.

Kelsey Leyrer is division director of communications for the Knox County Health Department.