Boyd Foundation donates $250,000 toward new health science education center

The Boyd Foundation has donated $250,000 to support the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center. The campus is currently under construction and is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

The 130,000-square-foot center will be located at 9575 Sherrill Boulevard, across from Parkwest Medical Center, and will house health science programs offered by both Roane State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville.

The center is expected to educate more than 8,000 students each year. Plans include a large, multi-purpose simulation center on the ground floor with spaces built to replicate a variety of healthcare training settings, including an ambulance bay and ER/trauma room.

Roane State broke ground on the health science center in the summer of 2023. The estimated cost for the project is $75 million, with the state of Tennessee contributing $67.5 million and another $7.5 million raised privately. Interested supporters can learn more here.