Botanical Garden to host free Knox Opera concert

The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum will host a free concert by the Knoxville Opera as part of its season-long “Knox Opera For All” community programming.

Maestro Brian Salesky, Knoxville Opera’s Artistic Director, will accompany and host the program. Soprano Jacqueline Brecheen will perform popular selections from “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma,” “West Side Story,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Music Man,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Gianni Schicchi,” “La Bohème” and more.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and attendees are asked to wear a mask if not yet vaccinated.

This free event will be held on Sunday, June 27, at 2:30 p.m. on the Dogwood Center patio. Visit the Knoxville Opera’s website for more information here.

Esther Blevins manages marketing, media and grants for the Knoxville Opera.