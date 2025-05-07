As moms, we need all the encouragement we can get! So, I have rounded up my absolute favorite books! These are books that have helped me mother better and encouraged me most.

Gift one to yourself or a sweet mama in your life; or send this list to your husband!

Praying the Scriptures for Your Children by Jodie Berdnt. This is my No. 1 recommended book for moms. If I could gift any book, it would be this one. Not only does it have hundreds of prayers centered on scripture; it’s also filled with wisdom and encouragement. It gives prayers over general things we all experience in motherhood, but then it also gives prayers over for specific trials or situations. This book is one of my greatest encouragements!

Gospel Mom by Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler. As moms, we make a million decisions a day. Some are small, everyday decisions, but some are ones we know greatly impact our kids. This book is filled with wisdom for drawing close to God in order to make sure our decisions align with Him.

The Better Mom devotional by Ruth Schwenk. When I was a full-time working mom, I found so much encouragement from this daily devotional. I have read through this one multiple times, and walk away feeling refreshed every single time!

Raising Worry Free Girls is my No. 1 pick for girl mamas. This is a book I know I will reference over and over again as my girls grow. It is my most annotated book because it’s filled with so much valuable information! Anxiety is the No. 1 disease plaguing both our girls and boys. This book will equip you and your girls to properly deal with it. If you have a boy, this book is similar but written for boys.

Mom Set Free by Jeannie Cunnion. If you’re looking to dig into the Bible, this is a great Bible study for moms! This study is all about using the truths in God’s word to learn to thrive for what He has for you, and lay down the guilts He’s not asking you to carry.

A Million Tiny Moments by Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler. This is a collection of encouraging essays on motherhood. It’s not a book you necessarily need to read cover to cover. But rather, read each essay at it becomes applicable to you. Some of the essay titles include: for the morning, for when you’re tired, Because I’ll Do It Tomorrow is a Lie, When Life Doesn’t Go to Plan, and hundreds more.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.