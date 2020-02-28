Blanton is top volunteer

Brenda Blanton was honored by the Halls Crossroads Women’s League as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year at Beaver Brook Country Club at the league’s annual meeting in January.

The presentation recognizes the league member who has accrued the greatest number of volunteer hours throughout the year. The award recognized Blanton’s generous contribution of her time and talents as she co-chaired the committee to establish a Little Free Library in the Halls community. She also devoted countless hours to the league’s golf tournament and updating individual membership information to the league’s Red Book.

“I was very surprised and honored to receive this award from my fellow members,” she said.

President Susan Smith recognized Blanton’s “dedication and devotion to the Halls Crossroads Women’s League.” Smith also expressed appreciation for Blanton’s commitment to the league and to the Halls community.

Blanton has been a member of the league for seven years. The HCWL is a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization serving the Halls community and beyond.

Rummage sale ahead

Where can you find furniture, household appliances, books, garden supplies, toys, linens, jewelry, purses, etc. that are very low-priced and all under one roof?

The Halls Crossroads Women’s League Rummage Sale!!

Shop early and get the best selection on Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Halls Senior Center, 4405 Crippen Road. Come and be the first to find your bargains and some “new-to-you” treasures. All items are in good condition and gently used.

The league welcomes donations. Drop them off at the Senior Center March 13, from 1-4 p.m. Clothing items are not included in the sale.

Gail Cox handles publicity for the Halls Crossroads Women’s League.