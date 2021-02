Baritone Michael Rodgers livestreamed a performance in honor of Black History Month for Rotary Club of Knoxville on Feb. 9, accompanied by Knoxville Opera executive director Brian Salesky. Enjoy his performance linked below.

Check out Emily Anderson’s newest blog post about Kathy Olsen, opera coach and founder of Encompass Arts by going here.

Esther Blevins manages marketing, media and grants for the Knoxville Opera.