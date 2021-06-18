Bikes will take over downtown

The 2021 USA Pro Road National Championships will take to the streets of Knoxville on Sunday, June 20. This is the fourth year for Knoxville to host the U.S. Pro Road and Individual Time Trial Championships and the third year to host the U.S. Pro Criterium Championships.

Time trials concluded on Thursday along Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge. On Friday, June 18, the Criterium will be held under the lights of downtown Knoxville, with the start and finish on Gay Street. The 1.1-mile circuit is fast, short and technical. Athletes will race for a set amount of time and then a specific number of finishing laps. The women will race for a maximum of 75 minutes starting at 6:15 p.m., and the men will race for a maximum of 90 minutes starting at 7:45 p.m.

The Pro Road National Championship is Sunday. The peloton returns to downtown Knoxville with some exciting additions. As with the Criterium, the Road Race course will start and finish on Gay Street, allowing for incredible viewing experiences. The 7.9-mile route will cover familiar territory, crossing the Tennessee River via the Gay Street Bridge, traversing the signature climb up Sherrod Street, and using the James White Parkway to return downtown through Knoxville’s historic Old City.

A new challenge for the athletes will be a punchy climb at the end of each circuit on Clinch Avenue to reach the start/finish. The women will race 9 laps, for a total distance of 71 miles, and the men will complete 15 laps for a total distance 118.5 miles. Women begin at 9 a.m. and men begin at 1:15 p.m.

The event is free to public. Go here for more info and to check road closures.