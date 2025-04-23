There are great options of bibles for kids, but it can be hard to find the right fit for your child’s developmental level. So let me do the work for you!

We’ve owned many different bibles over the years, and I can tell you which ones are great for specific ages.

My favorite first Bible is the Rhyme Bible. The stories are written in rhyme scheme that is engaging for littles. The illustrations are also eye catching and appropriate for little eyes. This is the Bible I read to my girls as babies, toddlers and preschoolers. I teach preschool and I always read a story from this version first because I think my 4-year-olds are most likely to understand the story from this version.

As toddlers turn to preschoolers, I think The Jesus Storybook Bible is a great fit. We use this one for Advent and Lent readings. The stories are written in kid-friendly language but they’re a little longer than the rhyme bible. Once again, it’s got illustrations that help littles make sense of the story. I also read this one in my preschool class after I’ve already read the same story from the Rhyme Bible first. There are free activities and printables that you can find at any time to do along with this Bible.

For Pre-K through early elementary, I always recommend My First Hands-On Bible. This one comes in several different cover options. This Bible actually includes a few more stories from the old and New Testament than the Jesus Storybook Bible. The stories are slightly shorter than the Storybook version. My favorite part of this Bible are the elements that make it hands-on. There is a Jesus connection for every story, a prayer, activity and some guiding questions.

For early elementary kids, I recommend The Beginner’s Bible. You may even recognize this one because it has been around for over 30 years! I remember from when I was little. It is still popular in many churches for good reason. I also love The Tiny Truths Illustrated Bible. The illustrations are almost comic like which can be very engaging for elementary aged kids. It contains fewer stories than the Beginner’s Bible, and the stories are a little longer. I love that the illustrations accurately depict the skin color of the people in the Bible.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.