Bag of contaminated clothing found on Highway 58

Traffic along Highway 58 near Horizon Center has returned to normal and there’s no threat to the public after the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded June 20 to a report of a bag of radioactive material in the roadway, says Lauren Gray, senior communications specialist for the city of Oak Ridge.

Fire department units were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Thursday. The caller told dispatchers they stopped and moved the bag from the center of the roadway to the guardrail. When firefighters arrived, the bag was intact and radiation meters indicated very low radioactivity, consistent with used personal protective equipment (protective clothing).

“Thanks to the swift response by the caller and our firefighters, there was never any threat to the public or environment,” Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon said.

Fire crews contacted local resources to properly dispose of the bag.

An investigation is underway. No further information is available at this time, Gray said.