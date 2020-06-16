Avice Reid heads Leadership Knoxville board

Leadership Knoxville has a new board of directors. Avice Reid, retired from the city of Knoxville, is the board chair. Others (some new, some old) are Mike Parton, Tom Catani, Pam White, Andy Lowe, Clarence Vaughn, Justin Bailey, Bill Lyons, Ellie Kittrell, Beth Hamil, Sam Lee, Gayle Bustin, Vickie Niederhauser, Anthony Wise, Leslye Hartsell, Alyson Gallaher, Daryl Arnold, Patrick Birmingham, Jan Brown and Shannon Harper.

Halls BPA will meet at noon today (6/16) at Beaver Brook Country Club. Crowd size is limited to the first 50 to arrive. Enhance Powell committee will meet from 4-6 p.m. today (6/16) at Life House Coffee Shop Courtyard on W. Emory Road (adjacent to Weigel's). Meetings are open to all. Bring a lawn chair. Chair Steven Goodpaster says discussion will center on the Aug. 29 Powell Celebration 2020, The Landing at Powell High, new dog parks and more.

Hallsdale Powell Utility District board of commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. today (6/16) at the district office on Cunningham Road. All are welcomed. Libraries: Eight of 19 are open: Lawson McGhee, Burlington, Carter, Cedar Bluff, Farragut, Fountain City, Powell and Howard Pinkston. Info here.