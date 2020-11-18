Avery Burnham: South-Doyle student earns Legion Of Valor recognition

A South-Doyle High School senior was recognized last month with a prestigious award, in connection with his service in the school’s Army JROTC program.

Avery Burnham received the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross, which recognizes cadets who demonstrate excellence in military, scholastic and civic affairs. Only 29 cadets were approved for the award this year, out of more than 305,000 who participated in the Army JROTC program.

Burnham has maintained a 4.38 GPA, is captain of the cross country team and president of the National Honor Society. He has been awarded an Army ROTC scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville after high school. Congratulations, Avery!

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes the blog Hall Pass for the KCS website.