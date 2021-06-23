Arts workshops for kids at Farragut Community Center

The Farragut Parks and Recreation Department is offering opportunities for kids to explore and practice art this summer at the Farragut Community Center. Register today as classes have limited attendance.

July Summer Watercolor Workshop for Kids: Tuesdays, July 6-20 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the community center large classroom. Cost is $45 for one student and $37.50 for each additional student. Registration deadline is Friday, July 2. This is an introductory watercolor class geared for children ages 8-13; there is no need for prior knowledge of painting. The goal of this class is for kids to have fun while learning some basic art techniques. All materials are provided by the instructor. See instructor Sierra Traister’s work on Instagram at @Bluestoneartistry.

August Summer Watercolor Workshop for Kids: Tuesdays, Aug. 3, 17 and 24 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the community center large classroom. Cost is $45 for one student and $37.50 for each additional student. Registration deadline is Friday, July 30. This is an introductory watercolor class geared for children ages 8-13; there is no need for prior knowledge of painting. The goal of this class is for kids to have fun while learning basic art techniques. All materials are provided by the instructor. See instructor Sierra Traister’s work on Instagram at @Bluestoneartistry.

Mixed Media for Kids: Two four-week sessions. Fridays, Aug. 6-27 or Sept. 3-24, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. in the community center large classroom. Cost is $60 for one student and $50 for each additional student. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 4, or Wednesday, Aug. 31. This class, geared for children ages 5-10, will allow kids to explore different kinds of painting and drawing. The small class size allows for a more conversational classroom where kids can have fun learning basic art techniques. All materials provided by the instructor.

September Summer Watercolor Workshop for Kids: Tuesdays, Sept. 7-21 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the community center large classroom. Cost is $45 for one student and $37.50 for each additional student. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 3. This introductory watercolor class is geared for children ages 8-13; there is no need for prior knowledge of painting. The goal of this class is for kids to have fun while learning basic art techniques. All materials are provided by the instructor. See instructor Sierra Traister’s work on Instagram at @Bluestoneartistry.

Check out these great opportunities for adults as well:

Dot Mandala Workshop for Beginners: Thursday, July 15, 6-8:30 p.m. in the community center large classroom. Cost is $42. Registration deadline is Tuesday, July 13. Join artist Marianne Gansley of Piece of Sunshine Dotting for a fun new workshop! You will learn the basics of dot art and create a dot mandala painting through this relaxing and fun process. The class fee includes all tools and materials.

Make and Take: Ladybug Basket: Tuesday, July 20, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30. Registration deadline is Friday, July 16. Instructor: Sheri Burns with the Appalachian Arts and Crafts Center and Pellissippi State Community College. This class features a small round basket with a wooden base and ladybug embellishments, perfect for holding items or just for display, with multiple color options. This class is appropriate for all skill levels. All tools and supplies provided by the instructor.

The Farragut Community Center is located at 239 Jamestowne Blvd. A free community center membership is required for participation in classes and programs. See the full list of scheduled classes here or sign up here.

Wendy Smith handles public relations and marketing for the town of Farragut.